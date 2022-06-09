Submit Photos/Videos
Gunshots in Aiken County lead to arrest of ex

Antonio Small
Antonio Small(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of firing a gun toward several people after a dispute in Batesburg.

The incident happened between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Wheeler Circle, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Augusta maintenance worker accused of sexually assaulting tenant

A woman’s ex tried to get her to leave with him, then hit her in the face when she refused, according to deputies.

After two other men stepped in to separate the ex from the woman, he pulled out a gun and started pointing it at multiple people including several children, waving it from one person to another and threatening to kill them all, according to deputies.

The ex eventually started to leave in a car, but he fired two rounds from it toward those he’d just threatened, according to deputies.

A deputy reported finding a shell casing in the area.

Authorities say they ultimately arrested the ex, Antonio Small, 41. He was booked into Aiken County jail on charges of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and attempted murder, according to jail records.

