Grant Me Hope | ‘I just want somebody to love me,’ Da’Shon says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Da’Shon, 13.

“God blessed me to see a new day; that is why I have good mornings,” Da’Shon said when asked about what makes him happy and why.

The friendly and talkative teen, also likes having fun, playing football, Monopoly and video games, listening to rap music, and watching “John Wick,” “Aquaman” and football games. The Falcons are his favorite team.

At school, where he is well-behaved and earns good grades, Da’Shon enjoys seeing his friends and participating in class. History and social studies are his favorite subjects.

Da’Shon needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive. His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationships with his two siblings who have been planned for separately.

“I just want somebody to love me and share with me,” Da’Shon said.

To inquire about Da’Shon, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

