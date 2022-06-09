Submit Photos/Videos
Golf course triple slaying expected to be a death penalty case

Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENNESSAW, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man accused of killing three people at a Cobb County country club last year will likely face the death penalty.

The district attorney says nothing is official, but he does plan to seek the death penalty against Bryan Rhoden.

The bodies of Gene Siller, Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson were all found on the golf course at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw last June.

Police say Siller, the club’s golf pro, was shot when he stumbled on the crime already in progress.

Police found Valdez and Pierson tied up and shot to death in the bed of a pickup.

