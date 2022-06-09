Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia is still in the money, with tax collections on track to deliver another big surplus in its state budget.

Figures released Wednesday show the state has already collected roughly $2 billion more in revenue than it’s on track to spend in the budget ending June 30.

MORE | What the Tech: Apps can help you save on gasoline, groceries

Plus, Georgia will bank another month of tax collections before it closes the books on the 2022 budget, which could add another $2.5 billion to the surplus. The bulging bank account could make it possible for the state to further cut taxes or expand services.

Georgia ran a $3.7 billion surplus in the 2021 budget.

Here’s a look at how tax revenues performed in May:

Individual income tax: Collections increased by $90.5 million, or 5.8 percent, to a total of roughly $1.66 billion compared to last year.

Sales and use tax: Gross collections during the month totaled $1.44 billion, for an increase of $153.8 million, or 11.9 percent, over the previous year.

Corporate income tax: Collections increased by $27.5 million, or 53.8 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2021.

Motor fuel taxes: Collections for May decreased by $168.9 million, or 99.3 percent, from Fiscal Year 2021, as a result of the executive order issued by Governor Kemp to suspend the tax.

Motor vehicle tag and title fees: Collections increased by nearly $2.7 million, or 8.7 percent, while title ad valorem tax collections declined by $4.6 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to last year.

