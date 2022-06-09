Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus

ATLANTA - Georgia is still in the money, with tax collections on track to deliver another big surplus in its state budget.

Figures released Wednesday show the state has already collected roughly $2 billion more in revenue than it’s on track to spend in the budget ending June 30.

Plus, Georgia will bank another month of tax collections before it closes the books on the 2022 budget, which could add another $2.5 billion to the surplus. The bulging bank account could make it possible for the state to further cut taxes or expand services.

Georgia ran a $3.7 billion surplus in the 2021 budget.

Here’s a look at how tax revenues performed in May:

Individual income tax: Collections increased by $90.5 million, or 5.8 percent, to a total of roughly $1.66 billion compared to last year.

Sales and use tax: Gross collections during the month totaled $1.44 billion, for an increase of $153.8 million, or 11.9 percent, over the previous year.

Corporate income tax: Collections increased by $27.5 million, or 53.8 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2021.

Motor fuel taxes: Collections for May decreased by $168.9 million, or 99.3 percent, from Fiscal Year 2021, as a result of the executive order issued by Governor Kemp to suspend the tax.

Motor vehicle tag and title fees: Collections increased by nearly $2.7 million, or 8.7 percent, while title ad valorem tax collections declined by $4.6 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to last year.

