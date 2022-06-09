Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. gas stays under $5 a gallon even as national average soars

Record prices are making gas a target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are being used to steal fuel. (Source: KVVU)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time ever, the national average gas price hit $5 per gallon on Thursday, and according to GasBuddy, the worst may not be over.

But for now, the situation isn’t so bad in the two-state region. The average is $4.41 in Georgia, and $4.27 in Augusta. Drivers are paying an average of $4.59 in South Carolina, or South Carolina, or $4.54 in Aiken and Edgefield counties.

Due to multiple factors including supply issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and high oil prices amidst the Russian war with Ukraine, gas has continued to shatter historic highs.

MORE | Officials say S.C. drivers will appreciate fixes funded by gas tax

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”

According to AAA, people are still fueling up despite the high prices, but at some point, drivers may change their daily habits because of the increased costs.

