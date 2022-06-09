Ga. attorney general hires chief of new anti-gang unit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is hiring a Fulton County prosecutor to lead the state’s new gang prosecution unit.

Carr announced that Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Cara Convery will run the unit when it starts operating July 1. She’ll lead 11 attorneys and paralegals.

The attorney general’s office will have concurrent authority with local prosecutors to bring gang cases under the new law.

Carr says the law will help his office work with law enforcement, district attorneys and federal agencies.

Carr is a Republican seeking re-election in November.

Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan and Libertarian Martin Cowen seek to unseat him.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.