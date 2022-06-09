Fresh off the 2A Title, Westside returns to the hardwood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Summer basketball is here, and the defending 2A champs are back in action.

Head Coach Jerry Hunter said this summer is a great chance to learn some key lessons, especially from their seasoned vets. Westside returns 8 upperclassmen to their squad.

This offseason, Hunter’s telling his guys, you can’t win a state championship in the summer, but you can certainly lose it.

It’s all about getting in the right mindset.

“We got to work now like we lost the state section by one that has to be the mentality l. It took us three years to win the state. And we’ll have 10 months to defend the title. Fortunately, we got the time. Unfortunately, we can’t waste it,” said Hunter.

