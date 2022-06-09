Submit Photos/Videos
Fort Gordon to hold town hall meeting on housing

By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon today will hold its first town hall meeting on housing since a hearing on Capitol Hill put housing problems on the post in the national spotlight.

Back in April, a father testified under oath about his daughter’s skin condition.

He told a Senate subcommittee that multiple doctors blamed the potentially fatal disease on mold in his on-post house at Fort Gordon.

An investigation led by Sen. Jon Ossoff outlined a number of other safety issues. Ossoff also cited News 12′s I-TEAM reports that have uncovered similar problems in privatized housing on post for more than 11 years now.

According to a Facebook post, none of this will be discussed at the town hall meeting because “there is not much we can openly comment on at this time.”

Instead, leaders say the forum is to provide updates to families and hear about issues they can fix.

It’s set to start at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on the Fort Gordon garrison Facebook page. Anyone is welcome to watch.

