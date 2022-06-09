Submit Photos/Videos
Federal agency agrees to ease standards for Georgia students

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Public schools in Georgia will have relaxed federal standards for next school year after a request by the state’s top education official.

The U.S. Department of Education approved state school Superintendent Richard Woods’ request to change how the state will be held accountable for student learning.

The new standards will factor in limitations from the pandemic.

Here are the big changes:

  • No letter grades or 0-100 scores.
  • English language arts and math progress will not be reported.
  • Georgia will use testing data to establish a new post-pandemic baseline.
  • Student attendance will not reported, since that was impacted by COVID and quarantines.

There will be no changes to the way the graduation rate is measured.

All of this is for the 2021-2022 school year

