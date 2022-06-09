Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry Friday. Few hit/miss storms Saturday. Dry and hotter by Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated shower is possible this afternoon into this evening. We’ll dry out after sunset as a cold front sinks south through the region. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid and upper 60s by early Friday.

Friday morning won’t feel too bad with morning lows in the mid-60s. Skies will stay mostly sunny Friday. Highs will be hot in the low 90s, but luckily the humidity won’t be too bad. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

The weekend is trending mostly dry but a few isolated storms will be possible Saturday in the morning and the afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s and afternoon highs will be close to 90 Saturday. Sunday morning lows will be warmer in the upper 60s. Sunny skies Sunday with hot highs in the mid to low 90s.

Next week looks hot and mostly dry. Highs will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are expected to reach the upper 90s! This will likely be the hottest temperatures so far this year with more humidity. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 most afternoons next week. Each afternoon will have the potential for a few pop up isolated storms.

