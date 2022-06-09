Submit Photos/Videos
Blood center still in 'urgent need' for donations heading into summer

By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center says during the summer months, blood donations typically dwindle, but oftentimes the need for blood products still increases.

Shepeard Community Blood Center is currently in urgent need of O Positive, O Negative, B Negative, and A Negative blood donations.

In addition to the three donation centers, there are several mobile blood drives coming up this week:

· 6/9 – First Baptist Church of Thomson, 253 Jackson Street – 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· 6/10 – Charlie Norwood VA Hospital (downtown location) – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· 6/10- Papa Johns in North Augusta – 12 p.m. noon to 4 p.m. (Get a voucher for a free large pizza at this drive!)

· 6/11- Target- Aiken, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· 6/11- Dog On It Training & Grooming, 5045 Parham Road, Suites 11 &12, Grovetown- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 or older(or 16 with written parental consent). Please bring a photo I.D. or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

You can always find a blood drive near you by going online and typing in your zip code: https://donor.shepeardblood.org/donor/schedules/zip

And during the month of June, the blood center is celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer,” by giving away branded dog bandanas while supplies last. Shepeard is also collecting items for local animal rescues.

