Bill could help ease military families’ housing burden

By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A Senate bill could help military families afford housing.

Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., this week introduced the bipartisan Military Housing Affordability Act of 2022 to help service members afford safe, quality housing.

The bill would extend for two years the defense secretary’s authority to temporarily raise the housing allowance in areas where the cost of adequate housing differs more than 20% from the allowance.

The current authority expires Sept. 30.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

“Many Georgia military families have asked me to help with the high cost of housing. That’s why I’ve introduced this bipartisan bill to help them so that service members, their spouses and their kids are secured in safe, affordable housing,” Ossoff said.

Over the past year as chair of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Ossoff led an eight-month investigation into the mistreatment of military families who live in privatized housing on post at Fort Gordon.

Click here to read the legislation.

