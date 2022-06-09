Augusta parks offer football clinic, swimming this summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has some summer recreation opportunities lined up for students out of school.

Football clinic

The city is partnering with Adrian Peterson, director of student athlete development at Georgia Southern University and former pro football running back, to offer a free football clinic at the May Park Community Center.

The clinic will consist of one-hour lessons focusing on strength, conditioning, speed, and agility, and will be held from 5-6 p.m. June 13-16.

Peterson, an alumnus of Georgia Southern University, played eight seasons for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League, followed by playing in the United Football League for the Virginia Destroyers.

The clinic is for children from third to eighth grade.

Parents interested in registering their child for the clinic can learn more at www.adrianpeterson3.com. Space is limited to 50 participants.

Swimming

The city has opened local swimming pools and the splash pad for the summer.

Here are the locations and hours of operation:

Jones Pool, 1617 Holley St., is open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.

Fleming Pool, 1941 Lumpkin Road, is open Wednesday to Sunday from 2-5 p.m..

The splash pad, 1866 Highland Avenue, is open Sunday to Friday from 1-5 p.m.

Henry Brigham Swim Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, is open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.

Admission fees are $2 for children ages 17 and under and $4 for adults.

Adult admission for the splash pad is not required.

