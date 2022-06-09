August opens city swimming pools for the summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has opened local swimming pools and the splash pad for the summer.

Here are the locations and hours of operation:

Jones Pool, 1617 Holley St., is open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.

Fleming Pool, 1941 Lumpkin Road, is open Wednesday to Sunday from 2-5 p.m..

The splash pad, 1866 Highland Avenue, is open Sunday to Friday from 1-5 p.m.

Henry Brigham Swim Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, is open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.

Admission fees are $2 for children ages 17 and under and $4 for adults.

Adult admission for the splash pad is not required.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.