August opens city swimming pools for the summer

Pool
Pool(Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has opened local swimming pools and the splash pad for the summer.

MORE | $700K in federal funds set to help improve Augusta Riverwalk

Here are the locations and hours of operation:

  • Jones Pool, 1617 Holley St., is open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.
  • Fleming Pool, 1941 Lumpkin Road, is open Wednesday to Sunday from 2-5 p.m..
  • The splash pad, 1866 Highland Avenue, is open Sunday to Friday from 1-5 p.m.
  • Henry Brigham Swim Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, is open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.

Admission fees are $2 for children ages 17 and under and $4 for adults.

Adult admission for the splash pad is not required.

