Aiken County students get a head start on trade skills

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Middle school students and rising freshmen are getting a head start on learning about different trades.

From hair and makeup to robotics, Aiken County’s Career and Technical Education Program is guiding kids toward their future careers.

“CTE is the skills that pay the bills,” said Alvina Jackson, CTE program specialist.

These Aiken County students are starting to learn those skills before they enter high school.

“That’s the purpose of this program is to expose our students here in this school district to the opportunities they have available to them,” she said.

The district offers more than a dozen CTE programs to high schoolers.

Rising freshman Harmoni McMillan didn’t want to miss this opportunity.

“I want to do this with my life. I just like doing hair and nails,” she said.

She wants to open her salon one day and is happy the district’s offering this.

“It means a lot. I made sure I didn’t miss not one day. I come early. I feel like it’s a big opportunity,” said McMillan.

More than 200 other students feel the same way, as turnout nearly doubled from last year.

Everything’s free. All these students have to give is their time.

Jackson said: “What we’re doing here… they get it, and it’s definitely going to be beneficial to them.”

As summer break gets started, these students are getting a head start on their careers.

