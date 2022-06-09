Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Aiken County students get a head start on trade skills

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Middle school students and rising freshmen are getting a head start on learning about different trades.

From hair and makeup to robotics, Aiken County’s Career and Technical Education Program is guiding kids toward their future careers.

“CTE is the skills that pay the bills,” said Alvina Jackson, CTE program specialist.

These Aiken County students are starting to learn those skills before they enter high school.

MORE | Local mom creates summer camps for kids with special needs

“That’s the purpose of this program is to expose our students here in this school district to the opportunities they have available to them,” she said.

The district offers more than a dozen CTE programs to high schoolers.

Rising freshman Harmoni McMillan didn’t want to miss this opportunity.

“I want to do this with my life. I just like doing hair and nails,” she said.

She wants to open her salon one day and is happy the district’s offering this.

MORE | Health notes: Asthma summer camp, help for injured vets and more

“It means a lot. I made sure I didn’t miss not one day. I come early. I feel like it’s a big opportunity,” said McMillan.

More than 200 other students feel the same way, as turnout nearly doubled from last year.

Everything’s free. All these students have to give is their time.

Jackson said: “What we’re doing here… they get it, and it’s definitely going to be beneficial to them.”

As summer break gets started, these students are getting a head start on their careers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in Augusta shooting: What we know
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Latest shooting in Aiken County outbreak leaves 1 injured
Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus

Latest News

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff’s Office, commission divided over funds
Patriots Park Columbia County
Columbia County leaders talk SPLOST plans with the community
Decades ago, the only way to reduce a car’s odometer was by removing the instrument cluster and...
‘This was intentional’: Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam
AU
'We're the quarterback for your time in the hospital"
Fort Gordon
I-TEAM: Fort Gordon leaders hold first meeting with families since hearing