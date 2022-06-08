Submit Photos/Videos
SRNS employee recognized for saving wandering toddler on busy highway

Sarah Prosser recently received multiple awards for potentially saving the life of a small...
Sarah Prosser recently received multiple awards for potentially saving the life of a small child who had reached the median between four lanes of traffic. Her husband, Zane, also attended the event held in honor of her courageous actions.(Source: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employee is being praised for saving the life of a toddler who wandered into high traffic.

In a news release, SRNS says that on November 30, 2021, employee Sarah Prosser was driving on a busy four-lane highway, when she noticed a toddler running on the median in the direction of oncoming traffic.

Prosser works as a Site Services Traffic Logistics Specialist for SRNS.

Prosser said she began blowing her horn to alert nearby drivers and safely pulled her vehicle onto the shoulder of the road. Putting herself in harm’s way, she then ran to the median and secured the child.

Meanwhile, another driver of an oncoming vehicle also pulled over and expressed their gratitude. The driver told Prosser that she had been unaware of the child running towards her until she heard the car horn.

SRNS says Aiken City Public Safety officers arrived at the scene and took custody of the child while they conducted a search for the parents.

Prosser says she was later contacted by an officer explaining that the child’s mother had been located. The officer praised Prosser for her quick response, saying that had she not acted with such urgency the child may have been seriously injured or possibly killed.

Prosser told the officer, “I was just thankful that I was in the right place at the right time and paying attention to my surroundings.”

Prosser was recently recognized by SRNS and the City of Aiken, receiving the SRNS President’s Safety Award and the City’s second-highest civilian award.

SRNS says Prosser demonstrated an extreme level of bravery and selflessness during this potentially dangerous event. Her actions reflect the values of the safety culture at the Savannah River Site and showed her concern as a citizen of Aiken as well.

