How local deputies train to stay ready for school shooters

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With so much focus on the police response to the Texas school shooting, we reached out to our local law enforcement agencies to see what they’re doing to make sure officers are ready for an active-shooter situation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday conducted its annual active-shooter training to ensure deputies know what to do and when to do it if the time comes

“Active-shooter training is probably hands-down the most important training that we do,” said Dave Wheeler, the staff sergeant over training with the Columbia County Sheriff Office.

“We’re training our folks to find the shooter as quickly as they can and stop the bleeding, stop the threat from continuing,” Wheeler said.

Deputies are trained at different schools in the area so they can get familiar with different layouts.

Wheeler tells us drills can only help to an extent.

“Coming to training four hours one day out the year is not going to cut it, so what we are teaching them is mentally prepare yourself for these scenarios, pay attention to the news, look at the shootings that are happening and imagine that happened, here and figure out a plan A, B, and C,” Wheeler said.

He said situational awareness is the key in any scenario.

“When they get inside of a school, with all the chaos and confusion and the stress going on, they have to overcome that stress to find the shooter and stop the threat,” he said.

“Look around and be aware of your surroundings,” he said, “and if something doesn’t look right to you, get on the phone and call us.”

