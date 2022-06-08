Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

How local deputies train to stay ready for school shooters

By Clare Allen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With so much focus on the police response to the Texas school shooting, we reached out to our local law enforcement agencies to see what they’re doing to make sure officers are ready for an active-shooter situation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday conducted its annual active-shooter training to ensure deputies know what to do and when to do it if the time comes

MORE | Emergency drill looks and feels real for med students

“Active-shooter training is probably hands-down the most important training that we do,” said Dave Wheeler, the staff sergeant over training with the Columbia County Sheriff Office.

“We’re training our folks to find the shooter as quickly as they can and stop the bleeding, stop the threat from continuing,” Wheeler said.

Deputies are trained at different schools in the area so they can get familiar with different layouts.

Wheeler tells us drills can only help to an extent.

“Coming to training four hours one day out the year is not going to cut it, so what we are teaching them is mentally prepare yourself for these scenarios, pay attention to the news, look at the shootings that are happening and imagine that happened, here and figure out a plan A, B, and C,” Wheeler said.

MORE | Ga. gun dealers see spike in sales following push for stricter laws

He said situational awareness is the key in any scenario.

“When they get inside of a school, with all the chaos and confusion and the stress going on, they have to overcome that stress to find the shooter and stop the threat,” he said.

“Look around and be aware of your surroundings,” he said, “and if something doesn’t look right to you, get on the phone and call us.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Latest shooting in Aiken County outbreak leaves 1 injured
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner IDs 11-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash
S.C., Ga. fuel taxes, price surges could take toll on drivers next month

Latest News

Henry Brigham Community Center, Augusta, Ga.
Even in need of repairs, community center to host early voting
How S.C. fuel tax is funding highway improvements in state
As new grads look for jobs, employers looking to hire
How local officers are preparing in case of an active shooter
How local officers are preparing in case of an active shooter