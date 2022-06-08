Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Emergency drill looks and feels real for med students

By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firehoses full of water, doctors performing CPR and helicopters on standby.

It wasn’t real, but it definitely looked real during a training simulation Wednesday in Augusta.

The goal of the training was to give Augusta first responders and medical students some real-world experience with serious medical situations.

Plus the medical students say it builds camaraderie.

MORE | 2 local murder-suicides are a sign of a disturbing trend

The Augusta University students stepped into emergency medical technician and firefighter boots for the day.

“It’s been very educational, very entertaining and fun,” said Stephen Ingle, a third-year emergency medicine resident. “It’s been a good time.”

But when the sirens went off, things got serious, with students crammed in the back of a moving ambulance with a trauma patient who had no pulse.

“We did a trail code in the back of the ambulance, so being able to see their equipment and see what you have available, work in that confined space, that is very eye-opening and lets you understand what they’re dealing with,” Ingle said.

The event was missed for the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

But it’s back as part of an effort to make sure new firefighters and emergency room doctors are prepared for anything.

MORE | Child injured in shooting at East Augusta Commons

“It helps gain a better respect of what happens pre-hospital care-wise from the fire and EMS side,” said Matt Talbott, an EMS fellow and physician with AU.

It’s all about making quick decisions that are the right decisions in stressful situations.

“You’ve got to be able to handle the situation fast and decide whether you’re going to do a load and go and try and get them to the hospital as quickly as possible or if it’s going to a prolonged scene care,” Talbott said.

The hope is to limit delays and errors in patient care as much as possible.

“It makes it easier when we bring a patient into the hospital. They understand what we’ve had to go through or what we saw when we explain those situations,” said Capt. Chris Rockwell, EMS coordinator. “Eventually, it will produce a much better patient care in the long run.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Latest shooting in Aiken County outbreak leaves 1 injured
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner IDs 11-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash
S.C., Ga. fuel taxes, price surges could take toll on drivers next month

Latest News

Henry Brigham Community Center, Augusta, Ga.
Even in need of repairs, community center to host early voting
How S.C. fuel tax is funding highway improvements in state
As new grads look for jobs, employers looking to hire
How local officers are preparing in case of an active shooter
How local officers are preparing in case of an active shooter
Augusta's Henry Brigham Center denied extra funding
Augusta's Henry Brigham Center denied extra funding