Detention hearing for ‘Tiger King’ star facing federal charges pushed back one week

'Doc' Antle is in custody.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari will be staying in jail for a little longer.

The defense attorneys rescheduled the detention hearing for Doc Antle for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It was originally scheduled to happen this upcoming Thursday.

The detention hearing will take place at the McMillian Federal Building in Florence.

Antle, who was also featured on the Netflix series ‘Tiger King,’ face federal money laundering crimes.

A criminal complaint against Antle was unsealed on Monday and showed that he is charged with laundering of monetary instruments and money laundering conspiracy.

There are several allegations against him, including that over the last four months, Antle and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, laundered over $500,000 in cash that they believed were the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Andrew Sawyer
Andrew Sawyer(Source: JRLDC)

Sawyer also faces federal charges in the case.

The two both remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Antle and Sawyer each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on the charges if they are convicted.

