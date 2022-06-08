Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County.

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday evening, Aiken County deputies responded to Cherokee Drive near Hill Street in reference to a shooting.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 8:41 p.m.

At least one person was shot and taken to Augusta University by a personal vehicle, according to Captain Eric Abdullah with the sheriff’s office.

The condition is unknown. Check WRDW.com for updates.

