Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County

Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County.
Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday evening, Aiken County deputies responded to Cherokee Drive near Hill Street in reference to a shooting.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 8:41 p.m.

MORE | Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood

At least one person was shot and taken to Augusta University by a personal vehicle, according to Captain Eric Abdullah with the sheriff’s office.

The condition is unknown. Check WRDW.com for updates.

