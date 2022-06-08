Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Isolated severe storms possible today. Drier Thursday before more storms late Friday into Saturday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible, but most of us should stay dry. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest . Temperatures will stay warm and only drop to the upper 60s this morning.

A cold front will try to nudge into the area today, but as is common this time of year, it will likely stall near our area. The result will be scattered showers and storms forming during the day. Isolated severe weather is possible. Damaging straight-line winds and large hail are the primary severe concerns. We will stay on the warm side of the front, so highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Isolated storms will continue into tonight, but severe chances look lower after sunset.

Thursday and Friday are looking like the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid to low 90s. Isolated rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday, but don’t cancel outdoor plans. Winds will be a little breezier Thursday out of the west-northwest between 8-12 mph.

Higher storm chances are expected Friday night into Saturday as upper-level disturbances interact with a stalled front over the region. High temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday and remain near 90. Sunday looks drier than Saturday with highs staying in the low 90s.

Next week looks hot and mostly dry. Monday and Tuesday highs will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

