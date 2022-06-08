Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Morning showers and storms possible Thursday. Dry Friday and mostly dry weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms will be possible south of I-20 this afternoon into this evening. Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s and 70s after sunset. Another wave of showers and storms will move in late tonight into early Thursday morning. Rain could impact your morning commute Thursday.

Rain will be possible Thursday morning, but the afternoon should be mostly dry. We will see hot highs in the mid to low 90s Thursday. Winds will be a little breezier Thursday out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Friday morning won’t feel too bad with morning lows in the mid-60s. Skies will stay mostly sunny Friday. Highs will be hot in the low 90s, but luckily the humidity won’t be too bad.

The weekend is trending mostly dry but a few isolated storms will be possible Saturday in the morning and the afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s and afternoon highs will be close to 90 Saturday. Sunday morning lows will be warmer in the upper 60s. Sunny skies Sunday with hot highs in the mid to low 90s.

Next week looks hot and mostly dry. Isolated storms are possible Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are expected to reach the upper 90s! This will likely be the hottest temperatures so far this year. Keep it here for updates during the week.

