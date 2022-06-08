City of Aiken leaders hold Project Pascalis community forum

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken is asking for feedback on a project in the heart of downtown.

Developers and city leaders invited the community to a forum to get feedback on Project Pascalis.

Here’s an in-depth look at the project and what residents have to say about it.

“When I saw they were building an apartment complex and a parking garage in a small block in a historic district that was alarming,” said Drew Johnson, Aiken resident.

The plan is to renovate the Old Hotel Aiken and make changes to Newberry Street. Finalizing could take until the first quarter of 2023, then the construction will take at least three years.

Another resident, Luis Rinaldini, said: “It shocked me. The notion they’re going to demolish the most historic building on the most historic block in Aiken.”

Concerns about Project Pascalis range from historic preservation to the size of the project.

Debbie Brown, resident said: “The overall feeling is that it’s too large. People do want development, but they want it in a controlled way, in a planned way, so that it makes sense with the infrastructure.”

Some don’t want to see it stopped, just handled differently.

Rinaldini said: “We’re not opposed to the project; we’re not opposed to renovating this end of the block. It needs it. We want to see a good project go in there but not the way they’re doing it.”

City leaders say they’ve held nearly 25 public meetings asking for feedback on the design, and the developers have put some of that feedback into changing the design. Changes include lowering the height of the hotel and making other design tweaks.

Brandon Graham, project manager, Raines Development said: “We have gotten additional feedback and gone through at least five or six iterations of the hotel specifically, to where we are today.”

City leaders are hopeful they are getting closer to a design that community members are more receptive to.

Tim O’Briant, City of Aiken Economic Development Director said: “I really feel like these latest designs of the hotel have incorporated a lot of that feedback, and I feel like we’re really starting to build bridges and find ways to compromise and find something a lot more people will support.”

O’Briant says plans are not finalized, and they will have to be brought back up for a final vote.

