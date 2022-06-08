Child suffers gunshot wound in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA continues to grapple with an outbreak of shootings, and the latest victim is a child.

A child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in an incident that was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the East Augusta Commons, 420 East Boundary.

After receiving the call, deputies located a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, and deputies said they detained another juvenile in connection with the shooting.

The shooting came the day after a vehicle-to-vehicle injured one person across the state line in South Carolina and a few days after four people were killed in Aiken County murder-suicides.

The vehicle-to-vehicle shooting was reported at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Cherokee Drive and Hill Street in the Clearwater community outside North Augusta, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by a personal vehicle, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The murder-suicides happened late last week .

On June 3 in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, 34-year-old Lacey Toole was shot dead by her boyfriend John Williams, who then turned the gun on himself.

And on June 2 on Summerhill Avenue, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas shot his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, then killed himself.

Other fatal shootings in the region since April 14 include:

On May 7, the body of Joseph McKinnon, 60, was found at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton. Authorities determined he’d died of a heart attack after strangling and burying his girlfriend, Patricia Dent , 65, in the yard.

Shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

