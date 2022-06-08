Submit Photos/Videos
Bowen Turner remains behind bars as probation violation case moves forward

By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old Orangeburg County man accused of multiple sexual assaults will remain behind bars a little longer after a hearing on Wednesday to address his recent probation violation.

Bowen Turner was accused of sexually assaulting three teens in three counties in 2018 and 2019 before pleading guilty to assault and battery as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 5 years probation.

But last month, documents show Turner was facing new charges. This time for disorderly conduct, threatening a public employee and probation violation, among others.

He was denied bond for violating probation.

According to the victim’s attorney Sarah Ford, on Wednesday, a hearing officer determined Turner willfully violated his probation and the case was forwarded to general sessions.

Ford says Turner will stay in jail until he goes before a circuit court judge who will decide whether or not to revoke Turner’s probation for good and send him to the state’s department of corrections for violating probation.

There’s no word on when exactly Turner will next appear in court.

