Augusta woman wanted for drug trafficking, firearm charges

Jordan Howard.
Jordan Howard.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman who is wanted for several charges, including drug trafficking.

Jordan Howard is wanted for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say Howard’s last known address is 900 block of Bluebird Road in Augusta.

If you have any information about Howard, you are asked to contact Sgt. Julio Concepcion at (706) 821-1425 or any investigator at (706) 821-1400.

