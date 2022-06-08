Aiken’s Woofstock has a serious side: It save dogs’ lives

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, Woofstock and the Doggie Derby raised thousands of dollars for the Aiken County animal shelter.

Roscoe is one of the dogs who’ll benefit.

“Look at this guy. Look at what a sweetheart he is. This is all he wants to do is just cuddle and love,” said Ellie Joos, who works with the shelter’s volunteer organization.

She says when Roscoe came to the shelter a few weeks ago, he had heartworms.

“Years ago, dogs like Roscoe who were heartworm-positive did not make it over the adoption floor,” Joos said.

Joos says they used to put down dogs in Roscoe’s situation, but not anymore.

After a couple years off and a postponement in April, Woofstock made a return.

It featured dog racing, even if some dogs don’t realize they’re in a race.

“Some of them come out of the gate and they take off, some of them just sit there like, ‘Huh, what, what, am I supposed to do?’” Joos said. “Others go out and look for their friends, but to watch it is so much fun.”

And because of the event, about $1.600 was raised – enough to keep dogs like Roscoe alive.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.