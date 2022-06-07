World’s oldest living dog is in Greenville County

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County dog set a record this month as the world’s oldest living dog. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, is 22 years old.

Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, say the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality. She’s a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool.

Her favorite music? Listening to country greats like Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam. She even has a tiny cowboy hat to fit the mood.

The Gregory’s say she normally wakes up around 4 or 5 p.m. for dinner and stays awake the rest of the night. She loves pizza and, surprisingly, cat food.

Julie Gregory shared the secret to Pebbles’ long life: “Treat [your pet] like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare.”

Pebbles officially achieved the title of world’s oldest living dog on May 17. She celebrated with a special meal and a bubble bath.

