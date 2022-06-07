Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

World’s oldest living dog is in Greenville County

By Amanda Shaw and Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County dog set a record this month as the world’s oldest living dog. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, is 22 years old.

Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, say the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality. She’s a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool.

Her favorite music? Listening to country greats like Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam. She even has a tiny cowboy hat to fit the mood.

The Gregory’s say she normally wakes up around 4 or 5 p.m. for dinner and stays awake the rest of the night. She loves pizza and, surprisingly, cat food.

Julie Gregory shared the secret to Pebbles’ long life: “Treat [your pet] like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare.”

Pebbles officially achieved the title of world’s oldest living dog on May 17. She celebrated with a special meal and a bubble bath.

You can follow all of Pebbles’ adventures on Instagram if you click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

Fist bump
Local career fairs scheduled for job seekers
Investigators say a driver died after crashing a car and jumping from a bridge into Lake...
Driver dies after crashing car, jumping from bridge into Lake Hartwell
S.C., Ga. fuel taxes, price surges could take toll on drivers next month
Tiger Woods strides in to tee off on the morning of April 10, 2022, for the final round of the...
Tiger won’t play in U.S. Open: ‘My body needs more time’
Georgia election voting stickers
Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump’s picks lose