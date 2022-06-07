What the Tech: iOS 16 update coming soon for Apple products

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Your iPhone will soon get a new look, and you don’t even need to spend more than $1,000 for a new one.

Apple unveiled new features for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad at its annual developers’ conference.

Here’s what’s coming to iPhones in August.

There is no virtual reality headset but still some good news if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

iOS 16 will let you customize your phone, so it doesn’t look like everyone else’s. Say you use a photo of the kids as your iPhone lock screen. You’ll now be able to create your own style with widgets.

For example, tap on the clock and choose a different font and color. Add a calendar, weather, and your lock screen will show you those things without needing to unlock the phone.

Real-time sports scores and Uber rides will be displayed in a cool widget without unlocking the phone.

If you’ve ever sent someone a text you wish you hadn’t sent, you can undo send, or edit it before they see it. You’ll be able to do the same thing in email. That could save some embarrassment.

The iPhone users have probably dictated a text like this, ‘what time will you be here, question mark.’

When iOS 16 is released, dictation will add punctuation automatically. I love this new feature. Say you take a picture of a dog. You’ll soon be able to crop out the background and send it.

Apple also gave a glimpse of what car play will look like in some vehicles with a display across the dashboard that you can customize.

The new iOS 16 will not work on the iPhone 6 or 7. So, if you want the new features, you’ll need to get a newer phone.

Apple also introduced a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro that will go on sale in August.

