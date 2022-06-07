What to know ahead of Georgia runoff election this month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Georgia primary runoff coming up on June 21, election officials are releasing key details in Richmond and Columbia counties.

Voters will need to choose either a Democratic, nonpartisan or Republican ballot. Democratic ballots will contain all party candidates and nonpartisan candidates. The Republican and nonpartisan ballots will only contain the nonpartisan candidates.

The voter registration deadline was April 25.

Voters have many options for casting their ballot, including:

Voting by mail: In Richmond County, application forms are available at www.augustaga.gov/vote or securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov and can be mailed to 535 Telfair St., Suite 500, Augusta, GA 30901 faxed to 706-821-2814 or emailed to richmondelections@augustaga.gov. In Columbia County, officials advise voters to apply at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call 706-868-3355.

Advance voting: In Richmond County, this will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 13-17 in the Beazley Room of the Augusta Municipal Building, the Henry Brigham Recreation Center, the Robert Howard Community Center and the Warren Road Recreation Center. In Columbia County, advance voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-17 at Building G3 of the Evans Government Complex, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, and the former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive in Grovetown.

Election day voting: This will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 21. Voters must report to their assigned precinct in order to vote on Election Day. In Richmond County, voters who would normally vote at Mount Vernon Baptist Church will instead vote at the Carrie J. Mays Community Center. Voting for precincts 804 and part of 801 has moved to Blythe Recreation Center. All voters must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification prior to casting a ballot.

For more information, call the Richmond County Board of Elections at 706-821-2340 or the Columbia County Board of Elections at 706-868-3355.

