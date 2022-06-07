Submit Photos/Videos
Upstate men reel in walleye tying SC record

Chris Edlund (left) and Dave Starzek caught a record 10-pound, 1.44 ounce walleye in Oconee...
Chris Edlund (left) and Dave Starzek caught a record 10-pound, 1.44 ounce walleye in Oconee County.(SC DNR)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate anglers reeled in a large walleye over Memorial Day weekend, tying the South Carolina record. The fish weighed 10 pounds, 1.44 ounces.

Chris Edlund and Dave Starzek caught the Walleye on Lake Tugalo. The fish is actually slightly heavier than the other state record walleye caught in 1994, but regulations state if the fish weighs less than 25 pounds, it has to exceed the previous record catch by at least two ounces.

Edlund and Starzek spent less than two hours on the water in the early-morning hours of May 29 before hooking the fish.

“When it surfaced, we got excited and knew if that wasn’t a record, it was going to be close,” Edlund, who lives in Spartanburg, said.

Starzek, who now lives in Greer, is a Michigan native who has been trying for years to catch a record-breaking walleye with a worm rig and hand-painted lure he designed.

“It’s a passion for me, and it’s been a long time coming,” Starzek said.

