Tiger won’t play in U.S. Open: ‘My body needs more time’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an impressive initial return to competitive golf after suffering devastating injuries in a car accident, superstar Tiger Woods will sit out the U.S. Open.

He tweeted Tuesday that “my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

It comes after he wowed fans by returning to professional golf at this year’s Masters Tournament in Augusta.

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland” at the JP McManus Pro-Am and The Open next month, he said.

He concluded: “I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

At the Masters in April, Woods competed at a major level for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021.

Although walking the course seemed to take a toll on him, he made it through the cut and the finals, finishing 47th.

