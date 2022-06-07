Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tiger won’t play in U.S. Open: ‘My body needs more time’

Tiger Woods strides in to tee off on the morning of April 10, 2022, for the final round of the...
Tiger Woods strides in to tee off on the morning of April 10, 2022, for the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament.(Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an impressive initial return to competitive golf after suffering devastating injuries in a car accident, superstar Tiger Woods will sit out the U.S. Open.

He tweeted Tuesday that “my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

It comes after he wowed fans by returning to professional golf at this year’s Masters Tournament in Augusta.

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland” at the JP McManus Pro-Am and The Open next month, he said.

He concluded: “I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

At the Masters in April, Woods competed at a major level for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021.

Although walking the course seemed to take a toll on him, he made it through the cut and the finals, finishing 47th.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

Dustin Johnson tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust golf...
Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Browns’ Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists
RAW: Barbara & Jack Nicklaus at Restaurant Opening in Charleston
Jack Nicklaus to become honorary citizen of St. Andrews