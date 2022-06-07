Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Three arrested in connection to a 2017 quadruple murder in Washington state

Three people were arrested in connection to a 2017 quadruple murder in Washington state. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)
By KING Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - After five years, a family in Washington state finally has some answers after three people were arrested in connection to a quadruple murder in 2017.

“It’s been rough, it’s been extremely rough. It’s been tough,” family member Terry Schapp said.

In January 2017, Christale Careaga, Jonathon Higgins and Hunter Schapp were all killed and their bodies were found inside their burned-out home. Two days later, Christale Careaga’s husband, John Careaga was found shot to death inside his burned Ford F-150 truck.

Lt. Ken Dickinson of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have been working to find the perpetrators ever since.

“Our detectives have never given up. If our community suffers a loss like this one, we’re gonna run down every lead, go to every end that we can possibly go to, to hold people that need to be held accountable, accountable,” Dickinson said.

That work finally led to three arrests this week.

Two of the men were arrested in Bremerton, Washington. The third was arrested in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Each suspect was booked for 16 different charges each. Their bail was set at $20 million.

“In my 28 years, I’ve never seen an arrest that had that many criminal charges, to be booked into jail. I’ve never seen one where the judge set bail at $20 million, so this is new territory for us. This is unprecedented,” Dickinson said.

The Careaga family continues to mourn, but they hope for a silver lining that the ones responsible may still face justice.

“I know it’s far from over, but I’m happy that today’s here,” Schapp said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a...
Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
Paramount Studios is being sued over the copyright to the 'Top Gun' story, over the Hollywood...
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
USDA giving WIC families formula waivers