Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood

North Augusta Department of Public Safety(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers drew some attention when they served a search warrant Tuesday morning.

Speculation ran rampant on social media after the convergence of officers on a home at Stanton Drive and Woodlawn Avenue.

The department said officers were serving a search warrant at 901 Stanton Drive.

The subject of the search warrant was Gary Dye, and he’d been booked by Tuesday afternoon at the Aiken County Detention Center on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a school, operating a stash house and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to authorities.  

The search warrant was a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, the department said.

