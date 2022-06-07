Submit Photos/Videos
SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property

SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property
SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is close to getting land for a new veterans cemetery from a public utility.

The State reports that Santee Cooper would donate 90 acres near its headquarters in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County under a plan approved by the state legislative panel that oversees capital improvement projects.

Veterans’ Affairs Secretary William Grimsley says that South Carolina has one of the nation’s largest per capita veteran populations. It has three national veterans cemeteries and one state veterans cemetery.

Grimsley says the department is looking to establish at least one more state veterans burial ground within the next decade.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

