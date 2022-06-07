S.C., Ga. COVID cases rise, but they’re a fraction of peak levels

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that COVID cases had risen up to 30% compared to May.

Meanwhile, Georgia shows a slight increase in cases in recent days, but they’re nowhere near the height of any of the surges of the past two years. For example, 656 patients statewide were hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, compared to 5,400 at the height of the last peak in January.

With most testing shifting to home tests health agencies are placing less emphasis on total cases than on hospitalizations and deaths, which are seen as more meaningful measurements in an endemic phase. Plus it’s likely that many, if not most, positive results aren’t getting reported to the state.

In South Carolina, health officials reported overall cases are up 31.7% compared to a month earlier. However, the week-to-week data showed cases were down 1.4% compared to the previous reporting period.

The most recent week, there were 8,913 cases. The previous month trendline showed cases had plateaued and fallen off slightly before rising again. The rising case count also coupled with rising hospitalizations.

The department reported 261 people in South Carolina had been hospitalized with COVID. This represents a 53.3% increase compared to May but is only a 13.3% increase compared to the previous week.

DHEC said COVID deaths had fallen off 81.4%. Only four people were reported to have died from the virus in South Carolina at the start of June.

During this period, DHEC said 2,356 people were vaccinated, which is a 27.8% drop compared to last month.

