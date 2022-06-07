Residents attend town hall meeting for Regency Mall redevelopment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new promise for South Augusta. A major overhaul for the run-down old Regency Mall.

With new apartments, restaurants, and shopping, many have doubts if the project will happen.

We were at the town hall meeting Monday, where residents had the chance to voice concerns.

“I think the community, the group of people that came out today, asked very key questions that a lot of the local community, the people of Richmond County should be here asking,” asked Lola Hartschorn, South Augusta resident.

Community members brought up questions related to business recruitment, housing, and other topics to understand the project.

“It allowed me to see what his thoughts are on things like what businesses can he bring to the community, what housing, level of housing can he help come to the community,” she said.

Those are not the only questions on people’s minds.

Steven Kendrick said: “Certainly people are wondering if this is actually possible. Sometimes people have lost hope in that we can actually get things done in Augusta.”

Kendrick says he’s been working on this plan with all the players involved for 10 months. The plans have been submitted to the city, but before they can move forward, they need community input.

“We are trying to put forth a larger vision for the community at large, and hearing that from people in the community is the best way to do that,” he said.

For Hartschorn, hearing where the county is in the process is important, and she’s hopeful it does help bring more to the area.

“I hope there is actually a change. I hope that through all these conversations and efforts he’s put into talking to people about what Richmond County is trying to do for the area, I hope it actually happens.”

Kendrick says they are expecting the project to be approved by the commission within the next six to eight weeks.

For anyone wanting to voice their concerns who missed Monday’s meeting, another town hall will take place Wednesday at the Henry Brigham Community Center at 6 p.m.

