Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pedestrian improvements on tap near SC State campus

South Carolina State University
South Carolina State University(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Upgrades are in the works for a pedestrian and bicyclist corridor near the entrance of South Carolina State University.

During a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, SC State President Alexander Conyers and others noted the planned infrastructure improvements will include rehabilitated sidewalks, stamped crosswalks, landscaped and fenced medians, retrofitted stairs to the SC State pedestrian overpass and more.

Approximately $12 million is being invested into the project. Construction should begin sometime this summer and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property
SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property
The Barnwell YMCA will debut a new aquatics center, just in time for the summer.
Barnwell YMCA to debut new aquatics center in time for summer
Barnwell’s Branch signs with Fork Union Military Academy
Barnwell’s Branch signs with Fork Union Military Academy
town hall south Augusta
Residents attend town hall meeting for Regency Mall redevelopment