Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Phil Mickelson, the chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, was the last big name to join the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London. It will be Mickelson's first time playing since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league.

Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Thursday. The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But that appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also said while he was aware of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson said Monday that he’ll still play the majors, starting June 16 in the U.S. Open outside Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

