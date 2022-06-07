Submit Photos/Videos
Local mom creates summer camps for kids with special needs

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last summer, one local mom launched a summer camp for children with special needs.

This year, she’s back at it again.

We checked in with Latoya Roper on the first day of camp about why the camp is so significant to her and the campers.

Roper loves running a special kind of summer camp.

“Just seeing them have a good time and they’re not in an environment that is so stressful for them,” she said.

She started this camp for special needs children after seeing some of the challenges they face firsthand. Her son has autism, and she wanted to create a place where people like him can go.

“They’re able to make friends. We have some that aren’t able to build those friendships at school,” she said.

Roper says after seeing a lot of success from last year’s camp, she knew they had to bring it back for a second year.

“Since they’ve attended our camps, they’ve joined and been able to do playdates and things on the weekend. They’re calling each other on the phone, so they’re actually able to make some friendships, which is great for our children,” said Roper.

These children have a place to meet people, do activities and enjoy summer.

“I just love seeing them enjoy themselves every day,” she said.

That camp continues until the third week in July. Roper says they still have a few spots available. Visit Love and Care for more information.

