Jack Nicklaus to become honorary citizen of St. Andrews

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Nicklaus is returning to St. Andrews in July to become an honorary citizen.

And this time he’ll be joining some exclusive company. The honor from the town council has been awarded to only two other American citizens. One was amateur great Bobby Jones in 1958. The other was Benjamin Franklin in 1759. Nicklaus won two of his three British Open titles at St. Andrews. He loves the Old Course so much that he chose St. Andrews in 2005 to play in his 164th and final major championship.

Nicklaus says he won’t be playing in the Champions Challenge exhibition.

