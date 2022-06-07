Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

How will the Lewiston Road widening project help traffic?

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Progress continues on the Lewiston Road widening project.

The $34-million project to expand the road from two to four lanes has been in the works since 2016.

For anyone who lives out there or is coming for a quick bite to eat, you know there’s nothing fast about it.

That’s what Columbia County is working to change.

MORE | Roadway roundup: More temporary closures set in Columbia County

The biggest change, the diverging diamonds, help keep an almost continuous flow of traffic.

Compared to the current backup, we see from stop-and-go traffic.

We spoke to one Grovetown driver who’s focusing on the long-term benefits.

“What a perfect way to show some patience on the road, maybe show some generosity and self-control on the road. We understand them, they understand us, we’re all working for the same goal,” said Samuel Andreou, Grovetown resident.

MORE | New shopping center under discussion for Columbia County

That goal is an easier commute or trip to the grocery store.

“I’m almost 100% sure everything’s going to be easy peasy as soon as we get done with it, but right now, we got to break a couple of eggs to make the omelet,” he said.

They’re anticipating average daily traffic to be over 38,000 cars by 2041.

They expect the project to be finished early next year. We reached out to Columbia County for the most recent updates on the project and will be sure to let you know when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

Residents discuss Lewiston Road widening project
Residents discuss Lewiston Road widening project
VIOLENCE
Law enforcement and advocacy centers work to change domestic violence numbers
Helping local domestic violence survivors
Helping local domestic violence survivors
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
What the Tech: iOS 16 update coming soon for Apple products