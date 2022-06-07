How will the Lewiston Road widening project help traffic?

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Progress continues on the Lewiston Road widening project.

The $34-million project to expand the road from two to four lanes has been in the works since 2016.

For anyone who lives out there or is coming for a quick bite to eat, you know there’s nothing fast about it.

That’s what Columbia County is working to change.

The biggest change, the diverging diamonds, help keep an almost continuous flow of traffic.

Compared to the current backup, we see from stop-and-go traffic.

We spoke to one Grovetown driver who’s focusing on the long-term benefits.

“What a perfect way to show some patience on the road, maybe show some generosity and self-control on the road. We understand them, they understand us, we’re all working for the same goal,” said Samuel Andreou, Grovetown resident.

That goal is an easier commute or trip to the grocery store.

“I’m almost 100% sure everything’s going to be easy peasy as soon as we get done with it, but right now, we got to break a couple of eggs to make the omelet,” he said.

They’re anticipating average daily traffic to be over 38,000 cars by 2041.

They expect the project to be finished early next year. We reached out to Columbia County for the most recent updates on the project and will be sure to let you know when we hear back.

