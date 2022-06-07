Experts: Sex crimes case against former police officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Investigators and law enforcement experts believe that a former Honolulu police officer accused of being a “prolific sexual predator” may have more victims out there.

Ex-Honolulu Police Department Officer Mason Jordan, 31, will make his first court appearance Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was arrested last week. Right now, the case includes four victims.

“You know, it’s been my experience cases like this, there’s always extra victims out there for a variety of reasons. I mean, they don’t just stop with one and you know two is really not a serial offender,” retired HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy said.

According to court papers filed by prosecutors, Jordan accessed police databases to look into one of his teen victim’s personal information ― before he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors said he logged into that same police database to access a police report filed by a second teen, who had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Jordan when he posed as a pimp named “Joey.”

“Given the sophisticated nature of how he targeted his victims and concealed his position as a police officer, I would think this was might be a tip of the iceberg. And there’ll be many more victims out there,” said retired state Judge Randal Lee.

Lee, a longtime white-collar crimes investigator and a Hawaii Pacific University criminal justice professor, added that Jordan’s alleged use of HPD computers could also expose the department to civil lawsuits by the victims.

But the HPD said it cooperated with the Homeland Security investigation and opened its own internal investigation after federal authorities raided his locker.

“So as soon as the police department found out in this case, he was (relieved of police duties). He was relieved of his police authority. He was assigned to a desk,” McCarthy added.

Homeland Security investigators don’t know how many more victims there are but they are asking them to come forward.

“If you recognize the the accused and you are a victim, we ask, we’re asking you to call 808-532-3753 That is the line that is dedicated to this particular investigation,” said John F. Tobon, special agent-in-charge at Homeland Securities Investigations.

