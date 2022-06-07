Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Isolated storms today. Better chance for storms Wednesday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will be light out of the south-southeast. Temperatures this morning will be seasonal in the mid-60s.

Today will be warm again with hot highs in the low 90s. Skies will be cloudy early with more sun in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon-evening, but most of us look dry during the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest 5-10 mph.

A cold front will try to nudge into the area Wednesday, but as is common this time of year, it will likely stall near our area. The result will be scattered showers and storms forming during the day. Isolated severe weather is possible. We will likely stay on the warm side of the front, so highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday are looking like the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid to low 90s. Isolated rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday, but don’t cancel outdoor plans.

Higher storm chances are expected Friday night into Saturday as upper-level disturbances interact with a stalled front over the region. High temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday and remain in the upper 80s. Sunday looks drier than Saturday with highs staying in the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

Isolated Storms Tuesday - Scattered Storms Wednesday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Pool Day
90s Each Afternoon, Mid Week Storms
Pool Forecast
Anthony's Full 4:30pm Forecast: 6/6
Getting Hotter, Scattered Storms Wednesday
Getting Hotter, Scattered Storms Wednesday