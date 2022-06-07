Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will be light out of the south-southeast. Temperatures this morning will be seasonal in the mid-60s.

Today will be warm again with hot highs in the low 90s. Skies will be cloudy early with more sun in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon-evening, but most of us look dry during the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest 5-10 mph.

A cold front will try to nudge into the area Wednesday, but as is common this time of year, it will likely stall near our area. The result will be scattered showers and storms forming during the day. Isolated severe weather is possible. We will likely stay on the warm side of the front, so highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday are looking like the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid to low 90s. Isolated rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday, but don’t cancel outdoor plans.

Higher storm chances are expected Friday night into Saturday as upper-level disturbances interact with a stalled front over the region. High temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday and remain in the upper 80s. Sunday looks drier than Saturday with highs staying in the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

