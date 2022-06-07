Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated storms this evening into early tonight. Better chance for storms Wednesday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will be warm again with hot highs in the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening into early tonight. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest overnight. Temperatures will stay warm tonight and only drop to the upper 60s by early Wednesday.

A cold front will try to nudge into the area Wednesday, but as is common this time of year, it will likely stall near our area. The result will be scattered showers and storms forming during the day. Isolated severe weather is possible. Damaging straight line winds and large hail are the primary severe concerns. We will stay on the warm side of the front, so highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Isolated storms will continue into Wednesday night, but severe chances look lower after sunset.

Damaging straight line winds and large hail
Damaging straight line winds and large hail(WRDW)

Thursday and Friday are looking like the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid to low 90s. Isolated rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday, but don’t cancel outdoor plans. Winds will be a little breezier Thursday out of the west-northwest between 8-12 mph.

Higher storm chances are expected Friday night into Saturday as upper-level disturbances interact with a stalled front over the region. High temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday and remain near 90. Sunday looks drier than Saturday with highs staying in the low 90s.

Next week looks hot and mostly dry. Monday and Tuesday highs will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name given for Edgefield 28-year-old killed in accident
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
Nicolas Mai
Rescuers’ report describes fire that killed 10-year-old
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person dead after falling out of truck bed in McCormick County
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

Pool Day
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Isolated Storms Tuesday - Scattered Storms Wednesday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Pool Day
90s Each Afternoon, Mid Week Storms
Pool Forecast
Anthony's Full 4:30pm Forecast: 6/6