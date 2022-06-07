Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus couple has been viral on social media since Saturday.

Katie and Zack Watson, along with almost 70,000 other people, headed to Birmingham to see Garth Brooks in concert, and an act of kindness from them to another woman in Birmingham is earning high praise.

Katie and Zack, two-of-a-kind, were supposed to attend the big Garth Brooks Birmingham show with a friend, but their friend was in low places, under the weather.

“Ana got sick on Monday, and she was not able to go with us. We had this third ticket. We tried to give it away. It was just sitting out there, no takers,” said Katie.

The couple pressed on, excited to hear legendary hits from Garth and the roar of a Saturday crowd.

So they hit the Uber app for a ride and met Vicki.

They hopped in the car, and Vicki fired it up and headed into town.

She told the couple about how much she loved Garth Brooks. She’s not even from Birmingham but came to drive people in the area and take it all in.

Little did she know, she wouldn’t be standing outside the fire. She’d be right there in the dance.

“She was like, ‘I figured it out. I know how to get you really close to the stadium’. She takes us up there, and I’m like, you know we have this extra ticket if you want to go with us, and she’s like, ‘No, I’m not dressed cute. No.’. Then all of a sudden, I was like, there’s a parking space right there parallel to the stadium. She u-turns it around. We all hop out and go in,” Katie continued.

They had a blast, and that kind gesture of a free ticket was making waves on the internet, and everyone had a smile that went on for miles.

When the day started, they didn’t know how it all would end, how it all would go, but now it’s more than a memory.

