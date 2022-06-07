Submit Photos/Videos
City officials to meet with ambulance provider over contract

By Kennedi Harris
Jun. 7, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The discussion continued on Tuesday over a new contract between the city of Augusta and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service.

Some city officials want a contract with Gold Cross theta will better lay out the expectations and responsibilities for both sides.

But it’s been hard to reach that point.

On Tuesday, the Augusta Commission opted 9-1 to hold discussions directly with Gold Cross and its attorneys over the contract.

That meeting is expected in the next seven to 10 days.

