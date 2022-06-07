Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Biden nominates Laurens police chief to be U.S. Marshal

Chief Chrissie Latimore was nominated to be a U.S. Marshal
Chief Chrissie Latimore was nominated to be a U.S. Marshal(Laurens Police Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The chief of Laurens Police Department was tapped by the Biden administration to serve as the U.S. Marshal for South Carolina’s district.

The White House announced on Monday that Chief Chrissie Latimore was one of the president’s nominees.

The president appoints one U.S. Marshal for each federal judicial district based on “their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

Latimore has served as the Laurens police chief since 2018 and is the president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association. She has been with the city police department in different roles since 1999.

“I am honored to be nominated by President Biden and if confirmed, I look forward to working with the outstanding men and women of the US Marshal Service,” Latimore said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County.
One person injured by Cherokee Drive shooting in Clearwater
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner IDs 11-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash
S.C., Ga. fuel taxes, price surges could take toll on drivers next month

Latest News

Revised hotel design for Project Pascalis.
City of Aiken leaders hold Project Pascalis community forum
Aiken city leaders hold Project Pascalis community forum
Aiken city leaders hold Project Pascalis community forum
Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County.
One person injured by Cherokee Drive shooting in Clearwater
Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
$700,000 in ARP funds gets approved to enhance Riverwalk
$700,000 in ARP funds gets approved to enhance Riverwalk