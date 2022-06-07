Biden nominates Laurens police chief to be U.S. Marshal

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The chief of Laurens Police Department was tapped by the Biden administration to serve as the U.S. Marshal for South Carolina’s district.

The White House announced on Monday that Chief Chrissie Latimore was one of the president’s nominees.

The president appoints one U.S. Marshal for each federal judicial district based on “their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

Latimore has served as the Laurens police chief since 2018 and is the president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association. She has been with the city police department in different roles since 1999.

“I am honored to be nominated by President Biden and if confirmed, I look forward to working with the outstanding men and women of the US Marshal Service,” Latimore said.

