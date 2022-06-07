Submit Photos/Videos
Barnwell’s Branch signs with Fork Union Military Academy

Barnwell's Russell Branch signs to play basketball at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.
Barnwell's Russell Branch signs to play basketball at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BARNWELL, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell basketball standout Russell Branch signed his NLI Monday to play for Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.

Branch racked up 1,000 points and 1,000 assists in high school, making him one of the top offensive players in the area. He had Division-I offers to places like SC State and Tennessee Tech, but decided to go with Fork Union.

It’s a prep academy in Virginia with an enrollment of only about 300 students. He’s hoping to do a year there before jumping to a bigger Division-I program.

