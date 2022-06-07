Submit Photos/Videos
Barnwell YMCA to debut new aquatics center in time for summer

The Barnwell YMCA will debut a new aquatics center, just in time for the summer.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BARNWELL CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Family YMCA will hold a grand opening for a new aquatics center this Saturday.

The YMCA will be open to the community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and everyone is welcome to visit for tours of the new center, free food, giveaways, and door prizes, entertainment, and games.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the First Kids Down the Slide and Celebrity Sliders to kick off the opening of the pool.

This will be the first county aquatic center open to the public since 1987, and features:

  • Large competitive lap, recreation pool that includes dedicated competitive lap swim areas, recreation and swim instruction areas, slide feature and varying depths.
  • Kiddie Pool
  • Outdoor bathhouse with restrooms, showers, and lockers for facility users.
  • Large deck to include shade features and a picnic area for events and gatherings.

Following the grand opening, the aquatics center will be open to YMCA members, and day passes may be purchased.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.t o 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The pool and water park areas will be cleared 15 minutes prior to closing to allow everyone time to dry off, gather belongings and exit the facility.

